Jasper, IN

Fred Woods

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred L. Woods, 100, of Jasper, Indiana, formerly of Shoals, died September 2, 2021. Fred, son of Charles Nelson and Aurelia Wilson Woods, husband of Florence Baker Woods, passed away at St. Charles Health Campus. He was born February 26, 1921, in Orange County, North Carolina. He is survived by wife Florence and one son, Greg (Joan) and two daughters, Sylvia (Andrew) and Ina (Rick). He is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Fred is also survived by one sister, Frances, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, ten siblings, wife, Dora, and daughter, Diana.

