Lake Isabella Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 102 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 25 mph



