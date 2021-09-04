Hardinsburg Daily Weather Forecast
HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
