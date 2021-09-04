Hardinsburg Daily Weather Forecast

HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.