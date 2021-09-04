Post Daily Weather Forecast

POST, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



