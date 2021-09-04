Iron River Weather Forecast
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
