Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Bellevue with these activities

(BELLEVUE, MI.) Saturday is set to be cloudy in Bellevue, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bellevue:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 80 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.