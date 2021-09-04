Manistique Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0