Forks Weather Forecast
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Light Rain Likely
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0