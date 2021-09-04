Daily Weather Forecast For Holdrege
HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
