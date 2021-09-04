Wadena Weather Forecast
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 50 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
