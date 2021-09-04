Wadena Weather Forecast

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 50 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 24 mph



