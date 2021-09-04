Weather Forecast For Redwood Falls
REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
