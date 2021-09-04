4-Day Weather Forecast For Red Bud
RED BUD, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
