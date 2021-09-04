Daily Weather Forecast For Harlan
HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
