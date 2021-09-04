CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, MN

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Morris

Posted by 
Morris Post
Morris Post
 7 days ago

(MORRIS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morris. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Morris:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bmaGHF300

  • Saturday, September 4

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morris Post

Morris Post

Morris, MN
With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

