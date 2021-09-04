Saturday sun alert in Childress — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(CHILDRESS, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Childress, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Childress:
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
