Childress, TX

Saturday sun alert in Childress — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Childress Voice
Childress Voice
 7 days ago

(CHILDRESS, TX) A sunny Saturday is here for Childress, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Childress:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0bmaG6cJ00

  • Saturday, September 4

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, September 5

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

