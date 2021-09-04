Kingfisher Weather Forecast

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



