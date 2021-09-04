My son's a Bobcat. We made it to one game his 1st year for parent's weekend so it was pretty packed.
[In reply to "I’m taking my sons to our first trip ever to Peden Stadium tomorrow night. OU v. Syracuse (m)" by OscarSierraUniform, posted at 18:47:03 09/03/21]. He was in a dorm then so of course no parking. The stadium is easy to get to, basically center of campus right next to the river and main street leading to downtown. We parked in a plaza parking lot off the northwest side of campus which is about where he lives now. It was only a 15 minute walk thru campus to the stadium. I think it $5, maybe free...forums.theozone.net
