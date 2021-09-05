CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Latest: Washington state vaccine mandate moves forward

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Days after suing to block what is believed to be among the nation’s strictest COVID-19 employee vaccine mandates, Washington’s largest state labor union has announced a tentative agreement for Gov. Jay Inslee’s order for state workers.

The Northwest News Network reports the Washington Federation of State Employees has negotiated terms for Inslee’s mandate that all 46,000 of its union members be fully vaccinated by October 18 or lose their jobs.

The new agreement, which still needs to be ratified, was announced Saturday and defines the exceptions and religious and medical exemptions process for employees who can’t or won’t get their shots.

———

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Florida deals with deadliest phase yet of the pandemic

— Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

— Virus pummels French Polynesia , straining ties with Paris

— Brazil starts booster shots while many still await a 2nd jab

———

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronvirus-vaccine

———

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that he’s calling the state’s Republican-led legislature into a special session to shape pandemic policies as the state struggles with a record surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The return of lawmakers to the state Capitol starts Tuesday and marks a dramatic power shift in coronavirus-related policymaking in the Bluegrass State following a landmark court ruling. Since the pandemic hit Kentucky, the governor mostly acted unilaterally in setting statewide virus policies, but the state Supreme Court shifted those decisions to the legislature.

“Now, that burden will fall in large part on the General Assembly,” Beshear said Saturday. “It will have to carry much of that weight to confront unpopular choices and to make decisions that balance many things, including the lives and the possible deaths of our citizens.”

Beshear wields the authority to call lawmakers into special session and to set the agenda. At a news conference Saturday, he outlined pandemic-related issues he wants lawmakers to consider, including policies on mask-wearing and school schedules amid growing school closures brought on by virus outbreaks. But GOP supermajorities in both chambers will decide what measures ultimately pass.

Lawmakers will be asked to extend the pandemic-related state of emergency until mid-January, when the legislature would be back in regular session, Beshear said. They will be asked to review his virus-related executive orders and other actions by his administration, the governor said.

On the issue of masks, the governor said he will “ask them to determine my ability to require masking in certain situations, depending on where the pandemic goes and how bad any area is.”

He also asked them to provide more scheduling flexibility for schools, as many districts have had to pause in-person learning because of virus outbreaks. And lawmakers will be asked to appropriate leftover federal pandemic aid to “further the fight” against the coronavirus.

———

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama schools reported nearly 9,200 coronavirus cases in students and staff in the past week.

A state dashboard was updated Friday with information from 84 of the 143 school districts. The surge is causing more schools to make a temporary switch to remote learning.

Superintendent Eric Mackey says the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases comes as schools were opening the academic year, creating a difficult mix. He says scores of schools are closed to in-person instruction. Mackey says they are trying to avoid long closures because upcoming test scores are expected to show student achievement declined last year with closures.

Over the last four weeks, people ages 5 to 17 accounted for 21% of all virus cases in Alabama, even though they constitute just 16% of the population.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey has not set statewide mask orders, instead leaving the decision to local school boards. Mackey estimated that 90% of Alabama school systems are requiring masks.

———

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut nursing homes will once again be allowed to hire temporary nursing aides as they deal with staffing shortages during the pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Friday signed an executive order that revives the state’s nurses aides program that was used earlier during the pandemic.

Under the program, the temporary workers will be allowed to provide nursing-related services, but nothing that requires a license. The governor’s office said the idea is to use those aides to help serve residents who do not have COVID-19, allowing permanent staff to focus on patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor also extended his deadline for nursing home workers to receive their first vaccination shot from Sept. 7 to Sept. 27.

———

JACKSON, Miss. — Some Mississippi judges are urging people to follow their example and get vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19 — an effort aimed at keeping courts open.

Thirteen judges have made messages to air on TV and radio stations. That’s according to a news release from the state court system. The effort was coordinated by the state Department of Health.

Circuit Judge Stanley Sorey of Raleigh says his wife of 27 years died of COVID-19 last year, before the vaccines were available.

———

BERLIN — A man has injured two members of a vaccination team in eastern Germany after he demanded a vaccination certificate without wanting to get vaccinated and was denied it.

German news agency dpa reported that the man, whose identity was not given due to national privacy rules, attacked and injured a nurse and an assistant during a vaccination event at a shopping center Saturday in the eastern town of Gera.

Police said that the man walked up to the mobile vaccination team, refused to get vaccinated and then became violent when he didn’t get a certificate.

The two injured team members, who were also not identified by name, had to be treated in a hospital but were later released. The attacker was later detained by police in a nearby parking garage.

His identity was known to police because he had registered with his name for the vaccination in advance, dpa reported. He was also slightly injured during the attack.

———

PARIS — A group of rowdy protesters angry at France’s virus rules descended on a big Paris shopping mall Saturday and resisted police efforts to disperse them.

The incident at the Les Halles shopping center in central Paris came as protests were held across the country against government efforts to boost vaccinations, and against virus passes required to enter restaurants and other venues.

Protesters shouting “Liberty!” and pumping their fists forced their way passed security guards into the underground mall. Some wore yellow vests or armbands, in a reference to the 2018-2019 yellow vest movement against perceived economic injustice and President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

.Earlier Saturday, thousands of people marched under a canopy of French tricolor flags at a rally organized by far-right figure Florian Philippot. Other protests were held in Marseille and other cities.

While such protests have been held every Saturday for weeks, a majority of French people support the virus rules, some 73% have had a first vaccine dose and 67% are fully vaccinated.

France’s latest surge in infections started receding after the virus passes came into effect, and hospitalisations are also declining.

———

ANKARA, Turkey — A 116-year-old woman in Turkey has survived COVID-19, according to her son, making her one of the oldest patients to beat the disease.

Ayse Karatay has now been moved to a normal ward, her son Ibrahim told the Demiroren news agency on Saturday.

“My mother fell ill at the age of 116 and stayed in the intensive care unit for three weeks... Her health is very good now and she’s getting better,” he said.

French nun Sister Andre recovered from COVID-19 in February, days before her 117th birthday. She is the world’s second-oldest living person.

Ayse, from Emirdag in Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, was treated in Eskisehir City Hospital after falling ill and testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Ibrahim said she had only received one shot of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine before she became sick, adding that she was probably infected by a family member.

Ayse was born during the Ottoman Empire, when exact dates of birth were rarely officially recorded.

———

MIAMI — Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus; a vibrant party scene, and a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns.

As of mid-August, the state was averaging 244 deaths per day, up from just 23 a day in late June and eclipsing the previous peak of 227 during the summer of 2020. Because of both the way deaths are logged in Florida and lags in reporting, more recent figures on fatalities per day are incomplete.

Hospitals have had to rent refrigerated trucks to store more bodies. Funeral homes have been overwhelmed.

———

BERLIN — Germany’s top health official has called on more citizens to get vaccinated, warning that if the numbers don’t go up, hospitals may get overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients toward the end of the year.

Health Minister Jens Spahn tweeted that “we need at least 5 million vaccinations for a safe autumn and winter.”

More than 61% of the German population, or 50.9 million people, are fully vaccinated. However, the daily vaccination rate has been dropping while infection cases have been going up again for weeks.

On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency reported 10,835 new COVID-19 cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.

The health minister told daily Hannoversche Zeitung that “the number of people who have been vaccinated is too low to prevent an overburdening of the health system.” He said that currently 90 % of COVID-19 patients in intensive care are unvaccinated, German news agency dpa reported.

———

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — A group of virus deniers and anti-vaccination protesters have broken into the building of Slovenia’s public broadcaster, triggering a police intervention.

The confrontation happened Friday night evening in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana. Local media say about 20 people burst into the RTV Slovenia building and managed to push their way into a news studio before police arrived and drove them out.

The studio wasn’t on the air when the protesters broke in demanding to be allowed to broadcast their opinions. Vaccine opponents have gathered outside the building for months, often disrupting journalists coming to or from work, the STA news agency reported.

The head of RTVS, Andrej Grah Whatmough, described Friday’s incident as “a grave attack on our media house and public media outlet, which we condemn in the strongest terms.” Whatmough says RTVS management will beef up security.

Slovenia has seen an increase in daily reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

———

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand reported its first coronavirus death in more than six months on Saturday, while the number of new cases continued to trend downward.

Health authorities said the woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health problems.

Authorities reported 20 new community cases, all in the largest city of Auckland.

New Zealand remains in lockdown as it tries to eliminate an outbreak of the delta variant that began last month.

New cases in the outbreak have steadily fallen from a peak of more than 80 each day. New Zealand has so far escaped the worst of the pandemic and has reported just 27 coronavirus deaths since it began.

———

SAO PAULO — Some cities in Brazil are providing booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, even though most people have yet to receive their second jabs.

The move reflects the concern in the country over the highly contagious delta variant. Rio de Janeiro, currently Brazil’s epicenter for the variant and home to one of its largest elderly populations, began administering the boosters Wednesday.

The northeastern cities of Salvador and Sao Luis started on Monday, and the most populous city of Sao Paulo will begin Sept. 6. The rest of the nation will follow the next week.

France, Italy, China and Chile are among those countries offering boosters, but much greater shares of their populations are fully inoculated than the 30% in Brazil.

A U.S. plan to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans is facing complications that could delay third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday.

———

PAPEETE, Tahiti — France’s worst coronavirus outbreak is unfolding 12 times zones away from Paris, devastating Tahiti and other idyllic islands of French Polynesia.

The South Pacific archipelagos lack enough oxygen, ICU beds and morgue space – and their vaccination rate is barely half the national average. Simultaneous outbreaks on remote islands and atolls are straining the ability of local authorities to evacuate patients to the territory’s few hospitals.

“The problem is, there are a lot of deaths before we get there,” lamented Vincent Simon, the head of the regional emergency service.

French Polynesia is France’s latest challenge in juggling resources to battle the pandemic in former colonies that stretch around the world. With more than 2,800 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it holds the national record for the highest infection rate.

And that’s only an estimate: Things are so bad that the multi-ethnic territory of about 300,000 residents stopped counting new infections as local health authorities redeployed medical staff to focus on patient care and vaccination instead of testing.

———

MADRID — Spain is tweaking its travel entry rules from next week to require vaccination certificates from U.S. tourists, adjusting to recent European Union advice on stricter rules due to growing anxiety over coronavirus contagion in the U.S.

The European Council’s decision earlier this week to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel also came amid unanswered calls from European officials for “reciprocity” in travel rules. Despite the EU’s move to open its borders to U.S. citizens in June, the U.S. didn’t allow EU tourists in.

Spain, a major tourism destination, is among a handful of EU countries that has announced steps to adjust its entry rules to the Council’s recommendation.

The country published Friday the new guidelines on its official gazette, also removing Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the safe list.

Under the rules, U.S. tourists will no longer be admitted from Monday, Sept. 6, unless they can show proof of being fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip.

———

ATLANTA — A nurse staffing crisis is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get reinforcements to handle the crush of COVID-19 patients this summer.

The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. Many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.

In Texas, more than 6,000 travel nurses have flooded the state to help through a state-supported program. But the same time 19 travel nurses started work at a hospital in the northern part of the state, 20 other nurses there gave notice they’d be leaving for a traveling contract, said Carrie Kroll, a vice president at the Texas Hospital Association.

———

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s plan to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received COVID-19 vaccines is facing complications that could delay the availability for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday.

Biden announced last month that his administration was preparing to administer boosters to provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus, pending approvals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. He recommended boosters eight months after the second shot.

However, those agencies are awaiting critical data before signing off on the third doses, with Moderna’s vaccine increasingly seen as unlikely to make the Sept. 20 date.

According to one official, Moderna produced inadequate data for the FDA and CDC to approve the third dose of its vaccine. The FDA has requested additional data that is likely to delay those boosters into October. Pfizer is further along in the review process, with an FDA panel review on boosters on Sept. 17.

———

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says extending the incentive will give an opportunity for more people to get vaccinated. The program began Aug. 20 and was originally scheduled to end Monday.

Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose. Evers launched the program amid a spike in cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant. The level of new cases and hospitalizations are at a level not seen since January.

On Aug. 22, the day before Evers announced the program, the seven-day average of vaccinations in Wisconsin was 8,360. That grew to 9,712 as of Wednesday. More than 3 million people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, about 52% of the total population. Among adults age 18 and over, more than 62% are fully vaccinated.

ABC News

ABC News

395K+
Followers
100K+
Post
200M+
Views
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Germany
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Must Read Alaska

‘Show some respect!’ Angry Biden lashes out at anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, and GOP governors

President Joe Biden, in a speech that lasted nearly 30 minutes, took direct aim at those who have resisted getting the Covid-19 vaccine. He announced executive orders that include sweeping vaccine mandates for two-thirds of America’s workforce, specifically for the federal workforce, federal contractors, and for businesses that employ more than 100 people, who will come under penalties from the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration if they don’t mandate vaccines.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gov. Kemp calls president’s newest COVID-19 vaccination plan ‘blatantly unlawful overreach’

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp calls President Joe Biden’s latest plan to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 “blatantly unlawful overreach.”. During a late afternoon news conference, Biden criticized the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives. “We’ve been patient. But our...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Corporate, union reaction to Biden vaccine plan for companies

Sept 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and pushing large employers to have their workers vaccinated or tested weekly. read more. The new measures, which Biden laid out in remarks from...
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

To avoid another COVID, a Republican senator wants to ban research on ‘potentially pandemic pathogens.’

GOP Senator Wants to Ban ‘Potentially Pandemic Pathogen’ Research to Avoid Another COVID. Senator Roger Marshall of the United States is expressing his dissatisfaction with China’s apparent role in the COVID-19 outbreak and the US’ capacity to hold China accountable for the pandemic. The Kansas senator released an eight-point proposal...
Public Health13newsnow.com

Denmark, with 71% vaccination, ending COVID restrictions

WASHINGTON — Denmark, which has one of the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the world and one of the first to impose lockdowns, will reportedly end its domestic pandemic restrictions -- including its version of a coronavirus passport -- on Sept. 10. The nation's top health official has declared the virus is no longer a "critical threat to society."
Ohio StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Ohio governor calls president’s vaccine mandate ‘a mistake’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called President Joe Biden’s newly announced vaccine mandate affecting millions of American workers “a mistake” on Friday. The directive issued by Biden, a Democrat, a day earlier could require vaccines for as many as 100 million Americans, including private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Indiana governor takes swipe at Biden’s vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to require businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, calling the federal mandates “a bridge too far” and a slight against personal freedom. The Republican governor issued a statement emphasizing that private...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KEEL Radio

Can the Federal Government Legally Mandate a Vaccine?

Yesterday, President Joe Biden announced a new plan to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. The government's expansive new rules will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. The new order will directly impact between 80 and 100 million people.
Illinois Stateuticaphoenix.net

Illinois is latest state to mandate masks indoors

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee and a widely criticized figure in Japan, left Japan on Wednesday night after visiting for the Paralympic Games. On Wednesday, Japan’s top covid-19 adviser blasted Bach for returning to Tokyo after leaving just two weeks ago at the end of the Olympics: “I wonder why he bothered to come. He should be able to judge with normal, common sense,” said Shigeru Omi, Kyodo News reported.
ProtestsVoice of America

Thousands in Canada and France Protest Vaccine Passports

Thousands marched in Montreal and across France on Saturday to protest vaccine passports. Starting next month, in Canada’s Quebec province, proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be needed to go to a restaurant, bar, gym or festival. The vaccination rate in Quebec is high: 84% of adults have received one dose, and 70% have received two.
California StateMyhighplains.com

The Latest: Calif. lawmakers drop worker vaccination mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers have shelved bills aimed at requiring workers to either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or get weekly virus tests to keep their jobs. One measure by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks would have required all workers to either get the coronavirus vaccine or submit to weekly testing....
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin attorney weighs in on latest vaccine mandate

MILWAUKEE— Businesses with 100 or more employees will have to ensure that employees are either vaccinated or take weekly COVID-19 tests, in accordance with the latest mandate from the Biden administration. This could bring some uncertainty to many workplaces, especially if this means they could potentially lose some of their employees.
U.S. PoliticsPhramalive.com

U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

(Reuters) – The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan sees surging infections, deaths

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan on Wednesday reported 141 deaths from COVID-19, one of its highest tallies since May. According to Pakistan’s National Command and Operations Center, more than 4,000 new coronavirus infections were also reported in the past 24 hours. The surge comes amid widespread violations of social distancing and new...
AgricultureKHON2

The Latest: Cyprus survey shows wide support for vaccination

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A survey indicates 13% of Cypriots aren’t planning on getting vaccinated against COVID-19 soon and 6% of that percentage categorically state they won’t get a shot. The two main reasons people who refuse to get vaccinated cited in the survey results released Friday are a lack of...

