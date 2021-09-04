Behind The Scenes Jake Gyllenhaal & Dan Gilroy On The Set Of NIGHTCRAWLER
Jake Gyllenhaal has littered his career with haunted and broken characters (Donnie Darko, Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac). 2014’s Nightcrawler sees Gyllenhaal play Louis Bloom, a petty criminal who discovers the financial potential in becoming a video news camera man. Bloom prowls the seedy streets of Los Angeles looking for scoops that he can sell to local news channels but soon he learns that he can help manipulate the stories to earn even more money.www.moviesinfocus.com
