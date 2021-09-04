Behind The Scenes Jake Gyllenhaal & Dan Gilroy On The Set Of NIGHTCRAWLER

Even though you might know Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal more these days because he doesn't believe in showering as "necessary" or because he might still owe Taylor Swift a scarf, but he also made headlines thanks to the announcement that he will star in Universal's big-screen adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Image/Skybound series Oblivion Song. That sent the price of Oblivion Song #1 skyrocketing up every collector and speculator must-have list – including influencer CBSI, who noted that this issue was recently available for the "affordable" price of $90 for a CGC 9.8 copy. And just one week later, we have a new high sale price of $325 for a signed, CGC 9.8 copy of Oblivion Song #1, with unsigned CGC 9.8 copies hitting a high of $275.