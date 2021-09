Remixing genres is not something Westworld showrunner Lisa Joy has intentionally set out to do. True, her wildly popular HBO series hums along an intersection of Westerns and sci-fi and featured a season three episode titled “Genre,” in which Hollywood tropes were flying fast and furious. But when she first dreamed up her feature directorial debut, Reminiscence, starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson, Joy didn’t plan to mix sci-fi and film noir. Yet, as Jackman’s classically tormented noir hero, Nick Bannister, chases down the ghost of his vanished love, Mae, through the flooded streets of a climate-ravaged near-future Miami, Joy has once again woven together two film worlds that, when blended, help us see each a bit more clearly.