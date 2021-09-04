CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notebook Reviews: GUNG HO

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Ron Howard‘s Gung Ho is an excellent culture clash comedy which sees blue collar Pennsylvania colliding with Japanese business culture. The always excellent Michael Keaton is great as the car factor foreman working to hard to keep the plant open. Gungey Ho is loaded with some wonderful laughs and realistic characters – and this makes the film ring true. The supporting cast – Gedde Watanabe, George Wendt, Mimi Rogers and John Turturro (among others) also help bring this story to life.

