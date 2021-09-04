Notebook Reviews: GUNG HO

Much of Margaret Quigley's (known professionally as Maggie Q) career is defined within the action genre in film and television. While promoting her latest film, The Protégé, the actress spoke with NBC Asian America about how the film sets itself apart from her previous work and training under action star and martial artist Jackie Chan. She plays Anna, the world's most skilled contract killer raised by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly, and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.