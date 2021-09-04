Notebook Reviews: GUNG HO
Director Ron Howard‘s Gung Ho is an excellent culture clash comedy which sees blue collar Pennsylvania colliding with Japanese business culture. The always excellent Michael Keaton is great as the car factor foreman working to hard to keep the plant open. Gungey Ho is loaded with some wonderful laughs and realistic characters – and this makes the film ring true. The supporting cast – Gedde Watanabe, George Wendt, Mimi Rogers and John Turturro (among others) also help bring this story to life.www.moviesinfocus.com
