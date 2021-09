Our fascination with the idea of cults and what causes people to follow certain figures is endless; we’ve soaked it up in multiple Scientology documentaries like Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, My Scientology Movie, and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, dove deep into NXIVM with The Vow and Seduced last year, and the immersive power of shows like Wild Wild Country speaks for itself. John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer, now streaming on Netflix, tells the story of a “man of faith” who used his position to take advantage of his most loyal followers.