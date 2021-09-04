CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SIUE Women's Soccer Downed at Drake

siuecougars.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa - SIUE women's soccer fell in their first of two matches in the Hawkeye State, dropping a 1-0 decision at Drake on Friday night. The Cougars dominated on both sides of the ball through the majority of the contest, as the stingy Cougar defense allowed the hosts to attempt just one shot on goal through the opening 45 minutes. The SIUE forwards also showed their prowess, as Andrea Frerker led all players with four total shots, three of which were on target. In total, SIUE posted 13 total shots and five shots on goal, more than doubling Drake's six total shots and one shot on goal.

