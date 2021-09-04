CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Didi denies reports Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it

By Yilei Sun, David Stanway
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Sept 4): China's ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are not correct. "Didi is currently actively and fully cooperating with cybersecurity probe, foreign media reports that Beijing city government is coordinating...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Didi Global Inc#Bloomberg News#Shouqi Group#Beijing Tourism Group#Chinese#Softbank Group Corp#Uber Technologies Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
Economylawfareblog.com

China Considers Ban on Overseas Tech IPOs

On Aug. 27, the Wall Street Journal reported that China’s Securities Regulatory Commission is considering a ban on overseas initial public offerings (IPOs) for Chinese tech firms that possess large quantities of consumer data. (Pharmaceuticals would likely be exempt.) If there’s not a total ban, new cross-ministry approval procedures for foreign IPOs are likely to be implemented. Meanwhile, on Sept. 2, China announced its intention to establish a Beijing Stock Exchange to “support the innovation and development of small and medium-sized enterprises.”
Chinatheedgemarkets.com

New ‘Red Roulette’ memoir claims China kidnapped billionaire

(Sept 11): Desmond Shum said he hadn’t heard a peep from his ex-wife, Whitney Duan, since she failed to show up at the unveiling of her luxurious Bulgari hotel in Beijing in 2017. For four long years, Shum didn’t know where she was, or if she was even alive. She’d...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Chinese Firms With Offshore Structure to Need Approval for Hong Kong IPOs -Sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's securities regulator is looking to expand its scrutiny of overseas listings by offshore incorporated companies to include initial public offerings (IPO) in Hong Kong, five people with knowledge of the matter said. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has already been setting up a team...
Businesskdal610.com

Nio may delay Hong Kong listing to next year – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc may delay its planned Hong Kong listing to next year, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The U.S.-traded company has received queries from the Hong Kong stock exchange about aspects of its structure, including a user trust...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China’s Shanghai Composite set to close at highest in six years

(Sept 10): Chinese stocks surpassed a February peak, as a phone call between U.S. and Chinese leaders added to investor optimism that’s also been bolstered by hopes on steps to boost economic growth. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped as much as 0.8% to 3722.9, on track to close at the...
EconomyVoice of America

Highly Indebted Chinese Companies Pose Challenge for Beijing

WASHINGTON - In the latest sign that corporate debt levels in China pose a threat to the broader economy, Chinese regulators on Friday were forced to halt trading in bonds issued by Evergrande, the country’s second-largest property developer. Concerns that the company will be unable to continue making payments on its obligations prompted a huge sell-off by investors, overwhelming exchanges.
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Beijing backs Myanmar Junta': Report

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], September 4 (ANI): China has indicted to ruling Mynamar junta that the country's National League for Democracy (NLD) must not be disbanded while expressing their wish to continue previous investments agreements made in Myanmar. This decision has reportedly puzzled many people in Myanmar. They are questioning why China...
BusinessBBC

China linked to takeover of Italian drone plant

Six managers of an Italian company that makes military-grade drones for Nato have been reported to prosecutors after a lengthy investigation by financial crimes police. Tax police said the takeover of the unnamed company in north-east Italy, had broken arms laws. Investigators said a firm based in Hong Kong had...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Ride-Hailing Company Didi Could Cede Control to City of Beijing

On the heels of a crackdown on ride-hailing companies in China, Beijing’s local government has suggested investing in Didi Global Inc. to wrestle control away from the company, according to a Friday (Sept. 3) Bloomberg report. As part of the exploration, Shouqi Group, which is part of the Beijing Tourism...
Businessfinancialbuzz.com

Didi Rose 14% Amid Reports Beijing Seeks State Control

Didi (NYSE: DIDI), a chinese ride hailing company, shot up 14% Thursday amid a report that Beijing had plans to acquire a stake in the company and take it under state control. Amid the proposal, Shouqi Group, among other firms in the capital, would purchase a stake in the company.
MarketsCNBC

Didi jumps 14% this week amid report of Chinese government taking it over

Shares of Didi are poised for double-digit gains this week amid a Bloomberg News report that Beijing is eyeing a plan to take the troubled ride-hailing giant under state control by acquiring a stake through government-run firms. State-owned Beijing Tourism Group and other companies based in the city would invest...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Chinese ride-sharing company Didi's shares jump 4.5% premarket after report city of Beijing is considering taking it over

Shares of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc. jumped 4.5% in premarket trade Friday, after a report that the city of Beijing is considering taking over the company, which is the subject of a cybersecurity investigation. The Beijing government has proposed making an investment in Didi, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. It is unclear what size stake it might take and Didi did not respond to a request for comment. Didi went public in the U.S. in June, and immediately faced a crackdown from the Chinese government's cyberspace administration, which launched an investigation of its offices. The move is part of a wider Chinese government clamp down on its big tech giants, that seeks to dissuade them from listing on foreign exchanges. Other sectors, including education and videogame makers, have been swept up in the regulatory crackdown. Didi shares have fallen 12.6% in the month to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.6%.
EconomyShareCast

Beijing proposes investment in ride-hailing giant Didi

Beijing has proposed an investment that would see it take control of Didi Global, China's largest ride-hailing firm. As part of the preliminary proposal, Shouqi Group, part of the Beijing Tourism Group, and other companies located in the Chinese capital will pick up a stake in Didi, according to Bloomberg, who cited people close to the matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy