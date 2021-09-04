‘Catastrophic’ supervolcano eruption much more likely than previously thought, scientists warn
Scientists are warning that a supervolcano eruption is more likely than previously thought. It was previously thought eruptions could only occur with the presence of liquid magma under a volcano. However, a new study has shown that super volcanoes can erupt even without liquid magma present. Scientists now believe assumptions about when supervolcanoes will erupt may be wrong and it will be sooner than expected. "The concept of what is 'eruptible' needs to be re-evaluated," Professor Marin Danisik From Curtin University. There are 20 known supervolcanoes on our planet, including the one beneath Yellowstone National Park in the US.
