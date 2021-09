Maybe it’s best to start this workout with a disclaimer: “I do not recommend aiming to burn 1,000 calories during your workouts on a regular basis for most people,” says Jayson Lee, a personal trainer in New York City. “It’s a recipe for injury and burnout.” Got it? Great. Now, let’s say you have a slow week, you feel fresh, and you’re looking to take on a workout for a man who could lose a bit of weight. In that case, says Lee, a 1,000-calorie workout is fair game. “Just be sure you take plenty of days for recovery afterwards.”