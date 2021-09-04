Driver faces intoxication manslaughter charge in fatal crash

A man died overnight and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash involving a suspected impaired driver, authorities said.

It happened around midnight on Highway 249 and Breen Drive.

The two were in a car that was stopped in the northbound turn lane of the highway when a southbound pickup veered out of its lane and struck the vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The passenger in the car was killed, and the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

The driver of the truck showed signs of being intoxicated, according to investigators.

Investigators said they were not sure if the victim in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the truck, identified as Donnovan Garcia, will be charged with intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault.