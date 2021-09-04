Defendify’s Innovative All-in-One Cybersecurity Solution Earns Twentieth Accolade of 2021

Computing is now in a ubiquitous state with users able to connect to a dizzying number of services and applications. Companies have networked together everything to reduce costs, increase automation, and achieve digital transformation to make employees more productive. This ease of access and interconnectedness also leads to grave security threats and the urgent need for proactive cybersecurity. Although the penetration of security products in business has gradually increased over time the sophistication of attackers has also advanced at an exponentially higher rate. This problem is even more grave for small and medium-sized companies because they often lack the expertise and tools needed to implement a proactive cybersecurity program. One that stops threats before they result in data breaches.