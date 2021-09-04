Defendify’s Innovative All-in-One Cybersecurity Solution Earns Twentieth Accolade of 2021
New cybersecurity “Product of the Year” award from Security highlights company’s commitment to enabling organizations with holistic cybersecurity. Defendify, a global provider of the all-in-one cybersecurity platform, is proud to announce that its Breach Detection & Response module was named a 2021 “New Product of the Year Award” for outstanding development in the Cyber Defense Solutions category by Security . This latest award marks the twentieth accolade this year recognizing Defendify’s innovative approach to cybersecurity.aithority.com
