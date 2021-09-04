CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Defendify’s Innovative All-in-One Cybersecurity Solution Earns Twentieth Accolade of 2021

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

New cybersecurity “Product of the Year” award from Security highlights company’s commitment to enabling organizations with holistic cybersecurity. Defendify, a global provider of the all-in-one cybersecurity platform, is proud to announce that its Breach Detection & Response module was named a 2021 “New Product of the Year Award” for outstanding development in the Cyber Defense Solutions category by Security . This latest award marks the twentieth accolade this year recognizing Defendify’s innovative approach to cybersecurity.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Cybersecurity#Security Awareness#Accolade#Smb Cybersecurity#Crn#Grid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
RetailPosted by
Food Logistics

How Real Wireless Power Will Transform the Supply Chain

The Internet of Things (IoT) is already transforming supply chains, from asset tracking to inventory management to warehouse and fleet operations. There are more than 10 billion IoT devices operating today, and in the next decade, experts project an additional 15 billion devices will come online. IoT devices have the potential to tell supply chain managers where assets are, keep employees safer onsite and yield valuable data that can be used to eliminate logistics bottlenecks and ensure product quality.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

CACI’s Kevin McNeill: Digital Twins Could Help DOD ‘Stress Test’ JADC2

The Department of Defense is advancing the Joint All-Domain Command and Control program and Kevin McNeill, senior vice president of cyberspace solutions at CACI International, said digital twins could help DOD test the resiliency of systems within the JADC2 environment, Federal News Network reported Friday. “That’s a very complex environment....
EconomyZDNet

The CIO's next priority: Using the tech budget for growth

CIOs have got the attention of the boss: tech analyst Gartner says boards and CEOs are now much more willing to invest in technology that has a clear tie to business outcomes. The analyst says global IT spending will total $4.2 trillion in 2021, an increase of 8.6% from 2020. Digital business projects with a short time-to-value will get the most money and board-level attention.
MilitaryCoinTelegraph

US Air Force prioritizes blockchain security with new Constellation Network contract

A blockchain-based initiative from the United States Air Force will employ Constellation's Hypergraph Network to provide data security with the Department of Defense’s commercial partners. In a Thursday announcement, Constellation said it had been working with Kinnami Software Corporation to develop an end-to-end data security solution using blockchain encryption and...
SoftwareHigh Point Enterprise

Accelerating Innovation in Hundreds of Fields with Artificial Intelligence

Although the concept and definition of artificial intelligence (AI) is still morphing as the technology matures, generally it is the idea of building machines that can think like humans. The term machine learning (ML) is used to describe the idea of teaching computers to learn in the same way humans do. It represents the leading edge of AI.
Technologydevops.com

Edge Computing: Tech’s Next Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

Even as technology continues to move into the cloud, a simultaneous shift is already underway in the opposite direction as computing increasingly moves to the edge. One key reason: by 2025, the number of connected devices in use is expected to exceed 56 billion units, according to IDC. Edge computing is not a successor to the cloud, but another expansion of technology’s reach that represents an exceptional opportunity for investment and growth.
Technologymartechseries.com

Alluxio Praised for Technology Innovation in Cloud, Data Analytics and Data Management with Recent Industry Awards

Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale analytics and AI/ML workloads, today announced the addition of many new industry accolades in 1H 2021. Alluxio moves data closer to AI and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects.
Public SafetySilicon Republic

In cybersecurity, ‘reinventing the wheel is slowing us down’

Security expert Lisa Forte shares her thoughts on the current cybersecurity landscape and the growing threat of social engineering as a cyberweapon. Cybersecurity has been considered an important topic in technology for many years now. However, it has become even more talked about in the last year due to the increasingly high-profile cyberattacks that have hit major businesses and government bodies.
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Five trends complicating industrial automation cybersecurity and how a standards-based approach is the solution

On May 7, 2021, Colonial Pipeline’s 5,500-mile east coast pipeline halted its mainline production when administrators detected advanced ransomware. This attack – the most disruptive cyberattack to U.S critical infrastructure to date – should serve as a wake-up call for organizations in critical infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. For those that haven’t implemented a standards-based approach to cybersecurity risk assessment and mitigation, now is the time.
Public Safetysecurityboulevard.com

Five Key Points When Preventing Cybersecurity Attacks in a World of Hybrid Working

Endpoint Protection Data Loss Prevention File Transfers Advanced Threat Protection. On 19 July, the UK will finally lift the final social distancing measures that were put in place during the pandemic. Although concerns about the pandemic still exist, many people will now be contemplating a tentative return to the office. Although the benefits of homeworking are well-documented and recent events have proven that people can work just as effectively from home as they can from the office, many people will likely want at least a partial return to the workplace.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Why the World Needs Proactive Cybersecurity

Computing is now in a ubiquitous state with users able to connect to a dizzying number of services and applications. Companies have networked together everything to reduce costs, increase automation, and achieve digital transformation to make employees more productive. This ease of access and interconnectedness also leads to grave security threats and the urgent need for proactive cybersecurity. Although the penetration of security products in business has gradually increased over time the sophistication of attackers has also advanced at an exponentially higher rate. This problem is even more grave for small and medium-sized companies because they often lack the expertise and tools needed to implement a proactive cybersecurity program. One that stops threats before they result in data breaches.
Technologymartechseries.com

CallTower Launches New Innovative Cisco Cloud Calling Solutions for Businesses of All Sizes

CallTower combines the power of Cisco Webex Calling and UCM with their optimized voice network for peak performance. CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced the availability of their Cisco Webex Calling and UCM solutions. CallTower customers can take advantage of Cisco’s powerful new multi-tenant cloud offering under the umbrella of their robust implementation, adoption and support systems.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Men, Executives Pose Higher Cybersecurity Risk

When it comes to online behaviors, women are far safer than men, according to a wide-ranging survey from SecurityAdvisor. Despite the fact that women made up 42% of the sample data, they account for 48% of the top safe users and only 26% of risky users. Men, on the other hand, account for 74% of risky users: A big driver of these risky behaviors stems from men’s and women’s online behaviors.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Cybersecurity awareness is one of the skills needed for a post-pandemic economy

“Digital collaboration” and “critical thinking” are among the modern skills workers need for the post-pandemic economy, according to a new report. Questionmark is calling on employers to measure strengths and weaknesses across the workforce. The report explores what workers need to thrive in a modern environment. Such is the scale...
Real Estatesecuritymagazine.com

71% of surveyed facility managers state concerns about operational cybersecurity

According to a report by Honeywell, improving cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) systems ranks as one of the top priorities for surveyed facility managers over the next 12 to 18 months. This is likely because more than 7 in 10 (71%) of surveyed facility managers consider OT cybersecurity a concern or worry. Moreover, respondents cite OT cybersecurity as the building improvement that would provide the most significant benefit to their stakeholders.
Businessnojitter.com

Avaya Invests in Zero-Knowledge Approach to CCaaS Security

If contact centers are the front door to customer experience, then security and data confidentiality are the keys. And the old ways of confirming customer identification — like asking mother's maiden name — aren't cutting it, as one leading UC analyst shared with No Jitter. For its part, Avaya is looking to address these security issues with a newly announced strategic investment in identity platform provider Journey.
Technologymartechseries.com

Leading Solution for Email Spam and Virus Filtering Cybersecurity for Law Firms and Legal

MailRoute stops ransomware and other attacks on client records and law firm communication with maximum cybersecurity. One-click integration with Office 365 and Google Workspace. Announcing the leading solution for email security with custom Microsoft and Google integrations. Protecting law practices and their clients: MailRoute, the leading innovator in email security...
PoliticsCSO

9 notable government cybersecurity initiatives of 2021

Cybersecurity has steadily crept up the agenda of governments across the globe. This has led to initiatives designed to address cybersecurity issues that threaten individuals and organizations. “Government-led cybersecurity initiatives are critical to addressing cybersecurity issues such as destructive attacks, massive data breaches, poor security posture, and attacks on critical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy