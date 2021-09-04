SAE and ISO Publish Joint Automotive Cybersecurity Standard
Standard is Supported by SAE’s New Cybersecurity Training Program and Webcast. SAE International, in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), announced the publishing of ISO/SAE 21434™ Standard: Road Vehicles – Cybersecurity Engineering. The standard helps the industry define a structured process to ensure cybersecurity is incorporated into the design of road vehicles, including systems, components software and connections of any external device or network.aithority.com
