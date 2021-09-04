Fan Edit Trailer of The Avengers: EndGame

JUN210693 – IRON MAN #11 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99. (W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Angel Unzueta (CA) Alex Ross. After bringing down an Ultimo robot nearly singlehandedly, Iron Man continues to investigate the strange and small colony on the remote planet where he's been marooned. Life here seems perfect…but is it? And who's possibly pulling the strings behind its delicate design? As Tony digs deeper for answers, an astral projection of Hellcat warns him that Korvac is still the biggest threat they all face…unless Tony gives into addiction, this time in the form of pain medication for his many injuries. FEATURING ANOTHER APPEARANCE BY EVERYONE'S FAVORITE ARMORED CANADIAN HERO, AVRO-X! Plus: STILT-MAN!
