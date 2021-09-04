Huskies manage Michigan foes on second day at Keweenaw Classic
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The state of Michigan may consider closing its doors to the St. Cloud State University volleyball team. The #16 Huskies took down two of the state's top Division II programs, Northern Michigan University and Michigan Technological University, on the second day of the Keweenaw Classic in Houghton, Michigan. St. Cloud State opened the day with a resounding 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-21) win over (RV) Northern Michigan before rallying for a 3-2 (21-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13) victory over hosts Michigan Tech to close the day.scsuhuskies.com
