Solana (SOL) has defied the bearish trend in the cryptocurrency market with its phenomenal run and is now outperforming its peers. While Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are among the top ten traded sideways with some correcting downwards, Solana has surged 22.8% on the day and is trading at a new all-time high of about $143 after first reaching triple digits on Monday. It has surged 40.8% so far in September and is up 8,169.4% year to date.