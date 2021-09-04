CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Floridas Turnpike reopens after crash & truck fire halted holiday travel in Osceola County

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla — UPDATE: Around 8:45 a.m., vehicles have been moved to the side of the road and Floridas Turnpike is opening to traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Osceola County Fire Rescue are working an early morning crash and truck fire that has Florida’s Turnpike southbound closed.

According to FHP, the incident happened around 6:01 a.m. near the 205 Mile Marker in Kenansville.

No reports of any injuries but Florida’s Turnpike is currently closed from Yeehaw Junction to Kissimmee.

Driver’s best alternative is to exit at Yeehaw junction and take SR441 to US192.

Stay with wftv.com for any updates we get on the crash impacting Labor Day travel.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

