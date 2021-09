Regulators in the Yingjiang County of China’s Yunnan province have asked hydropower plants to stop supplying power to Bitcoin mining establishments. According to a recent notice, the Office of the People’s Government of Yingjiang County gave power plants until Tuesday, August 24, to remove mining companies from their supply grid. Should these plants fail to delist mining facilities from their grid’s “illegal” supply, the county official will “forcibly dismantle” the supply to Bitcoin mining facilities within its jurisdiction.