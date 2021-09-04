Deathstroke Reportedly Had A Leading Role In Justice League Sequels

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. I do not know if there has ever been a more prolific actor in the history of superhero movies than David Dastmalchian. With joining The Suicide Squad cast as the obscure villain Polka-Dot Man, the Dune star has officially appeared in four DC movies and two DC TV shows as a different character each time (not counting the two-part Batman: The Long Halloween movie), in addition to his role in the Marvel movies, as well. While we are not sure what more comic book adaptations could appear in his future, there are plenty of other upcoming David Dastmalchian movies to look forward to, such as his long, long awaited reunion with director Denis Villeneuve.