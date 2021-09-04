Volunteer opportunities

The Clark County Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help collect and sort food donations from area grocery stores through its Fresh Alliance Program. Food collector shifts are available from 6:30 to about 10:30 a.m., Monday to Friday, and will drive or ride in a 20-foot box truck. Food collectors are asked to commit to a minimum of two shifts per month. Other duties include filling out donation slips and lifting 40-50 pound boxes. No CDL license is required. Food sorter shifts are available from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday. Volunteers must wear close-toed shoes and layered clothing, and complete an initial training session. Food sorters are asked to commit to at least one shift per week. For more information or to sign up for a shift, please contact Michele Richardson or Aubrey Ka’ahanui at 360-693-0939, or email volunteer@clarkcountyfoodbank.org.