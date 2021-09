MOBILE, Ala. – The Troy women's golf team finished in eighth place in the season-opening USA Intercollegiate, which wrapped play Monday at the Magnolia Grove Golf Course. A pair of Trojans saved their best for last, with Elizabeth Caldarelli and Bruna Roqueta shooting their best rounds of the weekend in Monday's third round. Caldareli shot 1-under on the day to climb into a tie for 40th overall at 6-over par. After opening her round with nine straight pars and then a bogey on No. 10, Caldarelli birdied three of her next five holes before closing the day with a bogey.