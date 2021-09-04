CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM THE FIELD: Bringing aid to Haiti, a country at breaking point

By © WFP/Marianela González
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumanitarian workers supporting relief efforts in Haiti following the devastation caused by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, are contending with widespread insecurity, including gang violence, as well as logistical challenges, as they try to reach hundreds of thousands of vulnerable people. The earthquake in August came as the country was already reeling...

Jovenel Moïse
#Un#Haiti#Breaking Point#Earthquake#Un#Ocha
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake.

Haitian women fear rape after being displaced by the earthquake. Vesta Guerrier escaped Haiti’s big earthquake earlier this month, but her home was destroyed, and she has been living in a temporary camp ever since, fearful of being raped at any moment. “We’re not safe,” she told AFP, echoing the...
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

'We're on our own' in stricken Haiti

TOIRAC, Haiti – The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti's southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Women and girls left ‘traumatised’ in aftermath of Haiti earthquake

Women and girls who survived the catastrophic earthquake that hit Haiti earlier this month say they are “traumatised” and fear “all kinds of aggression” as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the disaster. The 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished Caribbean country at around 8.30am on 14 August left more than 2,000 people dead, more than 12,200 injured and at least 130,000 homes destroyed.Hundreds are still missing, presumed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and roads and houses now turned to ruins.Paulène was at home with her family when the earth beneath them began to...
Environmentkentuckytoday.com

Send Relief responding to Haiti devastation from earthquake

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (KT) – Send Relief is responding to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that rocked Haiti on Saturday by supplying huge funding and partnering with the Florida Baptist Convention and Haitian Baptists, said disaster response director Coy Webb. “Florida has a long-term relationship with Haiti and we believe is our...
Environmenttownandcountrymag.com

How to Help Haiti Earthquake Victims Right Now

Haiti is in crisis. On Saturday, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean country, killing at least 1,297 people. Thousands of homes, as well as landmarks, churches, markets, and hospitals, have collapsed or been damaged, leaving people without supplies or shelter as a tropical storm rolls in early this week. Haitians are also still dealing with the global coronavirus pandemic and the current political instability caused by the recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. According to NPR, a rise in gang violence, as well as damaged roads and bridges, has made getting humanitarian aid to those who in need a “logistical challenge.” On top of everything, the nation hasn't fully recovered from the destruction of an earthquake that hit in 2010, which killed more than 200,000 and displaced more than one million people, or from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
EnvironmentBrainerd Dispatch

Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Haitians labored overnight to pick through shattered buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country on Saturday, killing more than 300 people and injuring many more. The 7.2 magnitude quake flattened hundreds of homes...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Haiti’s long, terrible history of earthquakes and disaster

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday morning is just the latest in a long line of spectacularly tragic disasters — natural and man-made — that have devastated this Caribbean nation since its creation. Poverty. Hurricanes. Epidemic outbreaks. Coups. Corruption. Assassination. Gang violence. Political paralysis. Even before Saturday’s earthquake, Haiti...
Environmentnewsy.com

At Least 1,297 People Killed In Haiti Earthquake

Under Haiti's burning heat, Jennie Auguste lies with a lost, thousand-yard stare on a flimsy foam mattress placed on an airport's tarmac. A resident of the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation, Auguste has wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm after the roof of the store she worked at collapsed during a powerful earthquake over the weekend.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Haitians grow impatient for quake aid as hungry crowd gathers

LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -A hungry crowd gathered outside an airport in southern Haiti on Wednesday as victims of an earthquake that killed some 2,000 people voiced anger that government aid was slow to arrive five days after the disaster, leaving many without food and water. Prime Minister Ariel Henry,...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Aid trickles to quake-ravaged Haitians as deaths exceed 1,400

PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haitian civil defense officials raised the earthquake death toll to 1,419 on Monday, with nearly 7,000 injured, as a heavy rains threatened to complicate rescue and aid efforts. The new casualty figures for the Saturday quake were announced after Prime Minister Ariel Henry of Haiti promised a “tenfold”...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Haiti's troubled history may slow aid to earthquake victims

Humanitarian aid is flowing into Haiti following Saturday's deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake. However, the Caribbean nation's political unrest, as well as an approaching tropical storm, is complicating efforts. Nonprofit groups and philanthropy experts say the assassination last month of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, as well as accusations that money raised following...
EnvironmentKGO

Haiti earthquake latest: Nearly 1,300 people dead, officials say

With the death toll now nearing 1,300 people and thousands more injured after a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti Saturday morning, the beleaguered nation faces the threat of fast-approaching Tropical Storm Grace potentially exposing an already vulnerable population to a double impact in a matter of days. Haiti's Civil Protection...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to...
Environmentphillytrib.com

'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.

