One of the major topics that has emerged from the Black Lives Matter movement is the representation of Black-owned businesses in the retailer space (both physical and virtual) and the power consumers have in deciding where, and how, to spend their money. For those who feel inspired by Aurora James' national 15 Percent Pledge, an initiative established in June 2020 that calls on retailers to dedicate 15 percent of shelf space to Black-owned brands, you, too, can make a similar pledge on an individual level. It's as simple as saying, "I'll buy more from Black-owned brands, like shopping Black-owned handbags or ordering from Black-owned restaurants."