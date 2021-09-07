My in-laws want to sell us their home for $100,000, so that we can fix and flip it. Should we refinance our mortgage to pay for this?

One of the most important factors in the success of selling your home is its price. Selling it too low will be a complete waste of investment while selling it too high would make it a difficult sell in the real estate market. When it comes to pricing, you should set a realistic and reasonable price based on the fair market value. Thorough research on homes with similar size and features in the market would help you come up with much better pricing. This is often referred to as comparable sales by real estate agents when coming up with a recommended listing price. Another option is hiring an appraiser to determine your home’s value, especially if you are planning to sell it in a highly competitive market.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO