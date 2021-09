Southeast and Shoshoni were pre-season top 5 teams in the Wyopreps 1A 9 man football poll. One game does not make a season but Shoshoni got off to a great start with a 40-7 win over Southeast on Friday. Wrangler quarterback Alex Mills threw 3 touchdown passes and ran for 4th. Jason Stanley and Pehton Truempler scored twice and the Shoshoni defense did the rest. This Shoshoni team has a lot of tools and looks to be the favorite in the 9 man West division.