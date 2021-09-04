Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for satay sauce roast aubergine

Aubergines roasted with everyone’s favourite Indonesian savoury-sour sauce of peanuts, shallot and tamarind. For me, a solid basis for friendship is a mutual love of condiments, pickles and sauces. Anyone who has an entire fridge shelf dedicated to these jars of joy will find a chum over here. Of all of them the world over, one of my favourites is the Indonesian satay sauce, because just a spoonful can make a person (me) happy to be alive. Usually, it’s used as an accompaniment for skewers of chargrilled meat, but here I’ve roasted it with aubergines cut into long fronds so that each and every bit gets coated. I hope you’ll believe me when I say it’s the sauce that makes it.