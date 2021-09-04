Local documentary traces Hocking Canal history
LOGAN — A new locally produced 50-minute documentary traces the origins and ends of the Hocking Canal, remnants of which still stand in Athens and Hocking counties today. “In Search of the Hocking Canal,” produced for the nonprofit Hocking County Historical and Genealogical Society and Museum by D&R Studios (Dave Norris and Ron Mash), and made possible by a Destination Grant from the Hocking Hills Tourism Association, tracks the route and historical impacts of the Hocking Canal.www.logandaily.com
