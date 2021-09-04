CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$74,500 raised at Brett Hull’s Junction House Charity Golf Tournament to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

By Tamara Duncan
70 West Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than $74,500 was raised to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on August 28 at Brett Hull’s Junction House Charity Golf Tournament at Bear Creek Golf Club in Wentzville, MO. Brett Hull, St Louis Blues legend and NHL 1st Ballot Hall-Of-Famer, served as the event’s honorary chairman and played in the 4-Man Step-Aside Scramble Tournament which attracted 144 golfers.

