The update of Horizon Zero Dawn to add the much demanded 60 FPS on PS5 was one of the great news of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021. Guerrilla Games, which minutes before confirmed the delay until 2022 of Horizon Forbidden West, thus compensates for the uneasiness of fans of the Aloy saga with an invitation to revisit the adventure that started it all, the title originally published in 2017 for PS4. The channel The Bit Analyst has checked and compared game performance at 60 FPS on PS5 compared to the original editions of PS4 and PS4 Pro.