A monkey channelling Saturday Night Fever with some serious dance moves and a mischievous racoon attempting to break in through a window are just some of the hilarious snaps in the running to be crowned the funniest wildlife photo of the year.For this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, there are 42 images that have made it to the shortlist and have been impeccably timed to capture some humorous stills.This includes a photo of a racoon’s desperate attempt to enter someone’s house, called How Do You Get That Damn Window Open? (which we think perfectly sums up the racoon’s frustration), which...