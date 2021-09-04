CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Goes On Sale For The First Time

By Salal Awan
twistedvoxel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRatchet and Clank Rift Apart is finally on sale for the first time, even if it is a small drop in price. The game launched back in June for the PS5. Sony has dropped the price of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart from its launch $69.99 to $60.19. This is just a $10 discounted price but it basically makes the game equal to a standard release back during the PS4 generation. The practice of launching gaming at a steeper price started with the PS5 and has continued so far with every major first-party game.

twistedvoxel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rift#The Playstation Store#Sku
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Halo Infinite's bots aren't teabagging you, at least not on purpose

343 Industries wants you to know that Halo Infinite's bots definitely aren't teabagging you—at least not on purpose, anyway. The humble teabag is one of gaming's most egregious acts—repeatedly crouch and stand over the corpse you've just killed to further rub your superiority in their cold, dead faces. It's been around since Halo first graced the world in 2001 and, for better or worse, has become a key part of the game's culture.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

GameStop PS5 and Xbox Series X restock: lasted an hour – when to buy them next

The GameStop PS5 restock had three different console configurations in bundle form – and there was even an Xbox Series X available. And it won't be the last restock today. PS5 and Xbox restock news: If you didn't get the PS5 or Xbox Series X today, you should follow our PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the consoles are in stock – if you follow and turn on notifications. A lot of people were able to buy GameStop PS5 bundles – there was a single Xbox Series X bundle available today. It won't be the last PS5 restock today, August 17. Those with the Sony Direct email invite (sent to random PSN users) can buy a PS5 at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT. Sony's official PlayStation store and could open up a second virtual queue for PSN users without the coveted email invite at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
Video GamesIGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard India Price Revealed, Pre-Orders Live Now

After months of rumors and leaks, Activision finally revealed Call of Duty: Vanguard as the next game in the long-running franchise, along with listing its price for India and putting it up for pre-order. Call of Duty: Vanguard will release in India in three editions, as was the case for...
Video Gamesdarkhorizons.com

“Horizon Forbidden West” Sets Feb Launch

Sony and Guerrilla Games’ highly anticipated exclusive “Horizon Forbidden West” has set a new release date with the title coming to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on February 18th next year. Game Director Mathijs De Jonge talked about the delay at Gamescom, saying it was for the health of...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Check Out Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy In Genshin Impact

Aloy comes to Genshin Impact for PlayStation players on September 1. If you’re not on PlayStation, don’t worry too much – she’ll be available to everyone in the game with the patch after 2.1 with 2.2. Until then, Aloy is going to be exclusive for Sony players. At today’s Gamescom 2021 presentation, players were treated to a brief trailer that showcases her powerful abilities.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Single-Player Games on PS4

Who says that single-player gaming is dead? Well, certain companies consider it to be, but what do they know?. While it’s nice to be able to play games online with friends either cooperatively or competitively, often you just want to immerse yourself in a game’s world without any distractions. For that, there’s nothing better than a great single-player game. Luckily for you, the PS4 is home to some of the best single-player games out there. A lot of them are fairly cheap to pick up now, too.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

7 Reasons You Shouldn’t Buy Games at Launch

There's usually a feeling of anticipation and excitement when a game you've had your eye on comes out, and you want to experience it as soon as you can. However, it might be good to hold off on your purchase for a while, despite your excitement. Here are seven reasons why you shouldn't buy a game at launch.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

TT Games founder questions Ratchet & Clank is only possible on PS5

Jon Burton founded TT Games (Traveller’s Tales) in 1989 and directed many video games until his departure. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, the creative has accused Insomniac Games, creators of Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, of having been “Misleading” when they affirmed that the mechanics of the trips through portals “would not have been possible without the SSD of PlayStation 5”. Burton has gone further and pointed out that this production could work not only on PS4, but also on PS3.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Downloading a free PS4 game could get you banned from PlayStation Network

PS4 gamers were surprised this week when a number of games were suddenly available to download for free from the PlayStation Store. According to reports, Resident Evil 7, The Last Guardian and Detroit Become Human were among the games that were surprisingly free to download on the PS4. Other games that PS4 fans could reportedly get without paying a dime were Final Fantasy 15, Battlefield 1, and Monster Hunter World.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Medium PlayStation Plus September Game Leak Has Been Debunked

The Medium is the latest video game title out from the development studio Bloober Team. While Xbox Series X/S owners were able to dive into this game on consoles, it was missing for PlayStation 5. That changes next month as the game has been confirmed to hit the PlayStation 5 in September of 2021. With that said, a rumor started to spiral out of control recently which suggested The Medium would be launching on the PlayStation 5 as a PlayStation Plus video game title.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

How to Transfer Your PS4 Save Into Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS5

So, you’ve got yourself a PS5 and are eager to play Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on it. We don’t blame you – it’s a great game. If you’ve previously played the PS4 version, however, you don’t have to start from scratch. If you want to continue your progress or quickly jump into the new Iki Island expansion, you can easily transfer your PS4 save into Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PS5 without any fuss.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Bloober Team Denies The Medium Will Launch as Part of September’s PlayStation Plus Games

One of the things that is almost becoming a monthly ritual is that somebody supposedly finds an image of next month’s PlayStation Plus games and players try to guess whether it’s genuine. The latest image claimed those three games would be The Medium, Haven, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 in September. However, Bloober Team has debunked that image, denying The Medium will be launching as a PlayStation Plus game.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Scarlet Nexus demo now available on Steam; New DLC incoming

Bandai Namco has today released a free demo for Scarlet Nexus on PC, available from the Steam store page. While PlayStation and Xbox version demos have been available since May, PC players have not had a chance to try out the game before purchase. The console demos for Scarlet Nexus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy