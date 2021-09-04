Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart Goes On Sale For The First Time
Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart is finally on sale for the first time, even if it is a small drop in price. The game launched back in June for the PS5. Sony has dropped the price of Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart from its launch $69.99 to $60.19. This is just a $10 discounted price but it basically makes the game equal to a standard release back during the PS4 generation. The practice of launching gaming at a steeper price started with the PS5 and has continued so far with every major first-party game.twistedvoxel.com
