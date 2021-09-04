Midway soccer at 5-1

Midway and North Duplin battle for the ball

The Midway Raiders and the North Duplin Rebels hit the pitch Tuesday night for a nonconference soccer matchup. Midway entered this game undefeated and after a neck-and-neck battle, the Raiders remained that way, winning 4-2.

The Raiders got the scoring started first when Ruben Morales found the back of the net with 19:24 left in the first half. Abraham Florido also found the back of the net with 18:08 left in the first half. The goal was assisted by Junior Acosta and gave Midway the 2-0 lead.

The Rebels got back into contention later in the first half when Yahir SaucedoMaldonado found the back of the net with 12:34 left before halftime, but, the Raiders countered one more time before the break, countering for another goal of their own when Felipe Penick-Aguilar was able to get one past the North Duplin goalkeeper to make the halftime score Midway 3, North Duplin 1.

Out of the break, Midway’s Abraham Florido found the net for his second goal of the game with 32:46 left in the match,making it 4-1 Midway. The Rebels did answer for one final goal, this time with Geovanie Ayala scoring on a penalty kick with 28:22 left in the game to make it a 4-2, which proved to be the final score.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Raiders head coach Russell Warren. “We played well, passed the ball well. We could not finish like we wanted to but the most important thing is we got the win. We are 5-0 right now going into a hard game tomorrow with James Kenan. It was a hot night had a lot of cramps, but we fought through it” Warren concluded.

Speaking of Midway’s game against James Kenan, the game did prove to be a tough one for the Raiders as they absorbed their first loss off the season. It wasn’t pretty as Midway fell 8-0. The Raiders are scheduled to return to the field on Tuesday, traveling to rematch with North Duplin.