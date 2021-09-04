CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Midway soccer at 5-1

By Cade Hewlett Sports Writer
Posted by 
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1rks_0bmYnklP00
Midway and North Duplin battle for the ball

The Midway Raiders and the North Duplin Rebels hit the pitch Tuesday night for a nonconference soccer matchup. Midway entered this game undefeated and after a neck-and-neck battle, the Raiders remained that way, winning 4-2.

The Raiders got the scoring started first when Ruben Morales found the back of the net with 19:24 left in the first half. Abraham Florido also found the back of the net with 18:08 left in the first half. The goal was assisted by Junior Acosta and gave Midway the 2-0 lead.

The Rebels got back into contention later in the first half when Yahir SaucedoMaldonado found the back of the net with 12:34 left before halftime, but, the Raiders countered one more time before the break, countering for another goal of their own when Felipe Penick-Aguilar was able to get one past the North Duplin goalkeeper to make the halftime score Midway 3, North Duplin 1.

Out of the break, Midway’s Abraham Florido found the net for his second goal of the game with 32:46 left in the match,making it 4-1 Midway. The Rebels did answer for one final goal, this time with Geovanie Ayala scoring on a penalty kick with 28:22 left in the game to make it a 4-2, which proved to be the final score.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Raiders head coach Russell Warren. “We played well, passed the ball well. We could not finish like we wanted to but the most important thing is we got the win. We are 5-0 right now going into a hard game tomorrow with James Kenan. It was a hot night had a lot of cramps, but we fought through it” Warren concluded.

Speaking of Midway’s game against James Kenan, the game did prove to be a tough one for the Raiders as they absorbed their first loss off the season. It wasn’t pretty as Midway fell 8-0. The Raiders are scheduled to return to the field on Tuesday, traveling to rematch with North Duplin.

Comments / 0

Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

694
Followers
604
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Midway Raiders#Rebels#Midway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Easton, PAdrexeldragons.com

Men's Soccer Edged by Lafayette, 2-1

EASTON, Pa. – The Drexel men's soccer team (0-2) fell in heart-breaking fashion on Monday night at Lafayette (1-1) in Easton, Pa. The Dragons scored their lone goal with thirty seconds left in regulation, but it was not enough to hold back the Leopards as a last-second penalty kick put Lafayette in the lead.
Providence, RIfriars.com

Women’s Soccer Falls To No. 22 Rutgers, 5-1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team fell to No. 22 Rutgers University, 5-1, on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Piscataway, N.J. Sophomore Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) scored the lone goal for the Friars in the 56th minute. SCORE. Providence 1| Rutgers 5. RECORDS. Providence 1-1-1 | Rutgers 2-0-0.
Georgia StateRed and Black

Georgia soccer dominate offensively in 5-0 victory

Georgia Soccer beat the Belmont Bruins 5-0 on Sunday with each goal coming from a different goal scorer. The Bulldogs, who already ranked second in the nation with 14 goals before the game, added five more to their season tally. Georgia’s 19 goals this season already pushes them past the...
Illinois Statechatsports.com

Women's Soccer Moves to 5-0 With 2-1 Win at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. - Xavier women's soccer continued its winning streak to start the season, picking up a 2-1 win on the road at Illinois to move to 5-0. The start matches the 1997 season as the second-best start in program history, second only to the 1990 team's 8-0 start. Xavier...
Boiling Springs, PACumberland County Sentinel

Boys Soccer: 5 local players to watch this season

With the boys soccer season set to begin Friday, a slew of talented local players are ready to descend on the pitch to leave a mark. Here are five of them to keep an eye on. The Colts finished 3-11-2 last season, but Goldfeder’s stability give Cedar Cliff something to build around as it looks to charge back into the Class 4A fray.
Carroll County, INcarrollcountycomet.com

Carroll Soccer off to 4-1 season

The Carroll Soccer team moved to 4-1 on the young season with two lopsided conference wins last week. The Cougars shut out Eastern 9-0 and Tri-Central 8-0, adding to wins already over Tipton and Western. Cohen Miller in his first year as goalie has recorded 3 shutouts behind a strong defense led by seniors Will Eldridge and Mason Salts and […]
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

EHS soccer begins year with 6-1 win

The Emporia High boys soccer team kicked off the 2021 season with a 6-1 road win over St. Marys Academy Friday evening. Sophomore Edwin Maciel contributed a hat-trick to the cause while junior Jefry Linares had two goals and sophomore Alex Mosiman scored one. Junior Diego Reyes and senior Alex...
SoccerWilkes Journal Patriot

West soccer trips East, 5-1

The West Wilkes soccer team swept its preseason series with East Wilkes after taking a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals in Ronda on Monday. The former Mountain Valley Conference rivals are now nonconference opponents, but the intensity on the pitch Monday was still indicative of two inter-county foes. “We played...
Beloit, WILake Geneva Regional News

Badger soccer gets aggressive in 5-2 win

When you aggressively shoot the ball, good things will end up happening. The Badger boys soccer team tested that theory on Aug. 30, and it worked as they defeated visiting Beloit Memorial 5-2. Beloit Memorial kicked off the scoring at the 21-minute mark when Baylor Denu took a shot from...
Kirtland, OHlakelandcc.edu

Lady Lakers soccer falls 2-1 to Redhawks

The Lady Lakers soccer team (1-2, 0-2) traveled to Benton Harbor, MI this weekend to take on the Lake Michigan Redhawks. Lake Michigan started the scoring by connecting at the 11:49 mark. Holly Curtiss split the defense with a pass and Tania Villegas was able to slip it past Lakeland goalie, Sarah Turniski. The Redhawks scored the second goal at the 39:50 mark after a shot taken by Curtiss was deflected before Villegas gathered it up and scored her second goal of the day. To close out the half, Sarah Turniski made an excellent 1 on 1 save. After falling behind 2-0, the Lakers battled the Redhawks tough in the second half and scored at the 47:10 mark when Makayla Bolon split the defense with a pass that Bridgette Karr put in the corner past the Lake Michigan keeper, Alison Bishop. The Lakers continued to fight and had one more great chance to tie it up with under 5 minutes toi play. On the play, Makayla Bolon made an excellent cross into the box where Bishop came out and made a great save to end the threat.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Soccer Results: Sept. 1

Both goals came in the second half, Warsaw first then Concord with the equalizer in Dunlap. Isaiah Lara put Warsaw on the board early in the second half, but Concord countered with a Derek Gomez strike with just under 20 minutes left as the two would spar to a draw from there.
SoccerPosted by
Portland Tribune

Soccer Slideshow: Lakeridge 3, Mountainside 1

Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Lakeridge boys soccer team's 3-1 non-league win at Mountainside on Thursday, Sept. 2. Click anywhere to enter the slideshow, then scroll down and click on any...
Osseo, MNhometownsource.com

Osseo girls soccer open season 1-1

Osseo girls soccer began their 2021 campaign with a cross-town contest against Maple Grove at Crimson Stadium on Aug. 26. The Orioles, looking to rebound from a disappointing 1-10-1 record last season, held with the reigning state champions for the first half, keeping the score 1-0 at intermission, but then the Crimson took over. Maple Grove tallied three second-half goals en route to a 4-0 opening night victory over Osseo.
Soccerlebanonathletics.com

Girls Varsity Soccer beats Crawfordsville 5 – 1

The LHS Girls Soccer team hosted conference opponent, the Lady Athenians of Crawfordsville in a match that didn’t occur the previous season due to COVID-19. The Lady Tigers made some tactical adjustments in the opening half in a formation the Lady Tigers aren’t readily accustomed to but did utilize the numbers going forward to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 20 minutes.
Georgia StateRed and Black

Georgia soccer defeats No. 15 Clemson 3-1

Georgia soccer came into its game against Clemson having scored 19 goals in the first four games of the season. The Bulldogs continued their strong attack to defeat a top-25 opponent for the first time since 2015. Georgia defeated No. 15 Clemson 3-1 on Thursday night in front of a...
Soccerdailyeasternnews.com

Men’s soccer team suffers 5-1 loss against NIU

The Eastern men’s soccer team scored its first goal of the season Tuesday afternoon against Northern Illinois, but fell 5-1 to the Huskies. The Panthers are now 0-3 on the young season, having previously lost to Xavier and Purdue Fort Wayne. Northern improved to 3-1 with the win. The Huskies...
Deming, NMDeming Headlight

Deming High Wildcats handle Desert Warriors in 5-1 soccer victory

DEMING – Wildcat soccer left little doubt who deserved the championship trophy last weekend at the Las Cruces Public Schools Invitational Tournament. The Deming High varsity rolled to a 3-0 tournament trek and defeated the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors on penalty kicks following a 2-2 tie in its toughest match.

Comments / 0

Community Policy