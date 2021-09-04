CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

UP tennis gives Raiders the bagel

By JOHN CATE
The Sanford Herald
 7 days ago

A pack of Raiders swooped down on Viking country Thursday evening, and it didn’t turn out well for them. Richmond County paid a visit to Union Pines for the first women’s tennis match between the two schools as conference rivals, and the home team handed Richmond a 9-0 shellacking, losing just seven games in the entire match.

