Agree. I'm already wondering if there's been a whispered "let it stand

By chicken Joined:
 8 days ago

As called" campaign within the officiating community. As we saw, most of the rule changes this year were of the flavor "return the outcome of the game into the hands of the officials on the field (rather than those pesky players and coaches)." The replay, so far this year anyway, appears to have been adjusted similarly.

I'm sure this has been discussed /maybe answered before

But I must have missed it. Last year aound this time, even without a vaccination available, there were around 43,000 new daily cases of the covid virus and 1025 new daily deaths. Football stadiums around the country were virtually shut down and attendance severly limited to family a a few others.
I thought that already happened

Are we going to do a preseason prediction that gets captured??? -- hooman#1 08/30/2021 09:25AM. No link., just a vague recollection of seeing a thread about it ** -- ftwuva 08/30/2021 10:00AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Attendance predictions...about 30K tickets have already been sold for W&M

Game, according to today's Daily Progress. That includes tickets from season ticket packages plus individual W&M game tickets. So you have that number---not all of whom will show up, obviously---and then add in the number of students who will attend, which is unknown, plus any more sales that happen in the next few days.
Yeah but some points there would be been real nice

Ugh. Peak UVA strikes . Just put the game out of reach already 🙄 ** -- AbusiveTubesock 09/11/2021 1:28PM. Yeah but some points there would be been real nice ** -- DownTownHoo 09/11/2021 1:29PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...
I agree on all points. There's a lot of hinky things but its definitely a

Is it true Mack Brown wanted the UVA job before Bronco was hired? -- truebluehoo01 09/11/2021 2:43PM. And, importantly for our task, longevity, patience and plain old -- OldeWahoo 09/11/2021 2:53PM. I think this is why it was an incredibly smart move. Even if Mendenhall -- hoorulestheacc 09/11/2021 2:59PM. He's...
Yep would have won if QB just steps out of bounds at 5

Toledo should have sat on the ball at the 1 or 2 yard line & kicked a FG ** -- tribble 09/11/2021 5:49PM. Yep would have won if QB just steps out of bounds at 5 ** -- HburgCav 09/11/2021 6:30PM. Can only hope they left Toledo too much time,...
💯 Turner hasn’t really grown. Hard to believe

How much is him and how much is our route trees? I think there is plenty -- Tombo 09/11/2021 9:51PM. Surprised we didn’t get Payoute some touches today. Not to mention some -- BEST2VT 09/11/2021 9:30PM. Betting Payout & Chance Black both parlay experience into success. ** -- KCHokie2 09/11/2021...
Let us know how it is! It’s been 35 plus years for me.

Self Improvement 2021: Today I promise myself that no matter what it takes -- GoochlandHoo 09/02/2021 07:33AM. So Uva announced today whitespot will be a concession option at Scott. ** -- VintonVAHOO 09/02/2021 10:07PM. 11-29-2003 for me, after the VT game, But I can make a decent one at home...
I’ve Been Called a “Bad Influence” for Letting Kids Watch Schitts’ Creek at Our House

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My 14-year-old son “Alex” had his best friend “Leo” come over a couple days ago. At one point, the boys watched a few episodes of Schitt’s Creek (Alex’s favorite show), which Leo had never seen before. I wasn’t aware of what they had watched until after the boys came back upstairs. In hindsight, I probably should have told Alex that although it is hilarious, Schitt’s Creek is not an appropriate show to watch with friends (it is rated mature). However, Leo said he loved it, and everything seemed to be fine. Well, the next day I got a very angry email from Leo’s mom. She said that under no circumstances should we have shown her son such a “controversial” show that “pushes a left extremist agenda.” I was shocked. I always found Leo’s parents a bit odd, but I never would have expected something like this. Leo’s mom said that she will not allow Leo to spend time with Alex because our family is a bad influence. Alex is heartbroken, and I feel awful. Leo is a great kid, and I’d never had any indication that he or his family subscribes to these ideas. He has been best friends with my son since second grade. Is there anything I can do to repair this situation?
The travel soccer I have seen recently loves knocking the ball around

The men's squad caught the disease displayed by the women the night before. -- JerseyCityWahoo 09/10/2021 10:22PM. The travel soccer I have seen recently loves knocking the ball around -- HburgCav 09/11/2021 6:56PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
Just a thought: A hero doesn’t have to fight a bad guy

Whether you are happy with what you have or unhappy because of what you don’t have, you have the same things. We spend so much time looking right and left rather than looking inward and then outward. Basically, each of our lives can be seen as if we were running...
Best characters in Mario Golf: Super Rush

Mario Golf: Super Rush returns fans of the Mario franchise back to the world of golf, almost 20 years since the console game Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour. Mario Golf features various characters seen throughout the Mario universe, including some old foes and friends of the two iconic video game plumbers. If you’re new to Mario Golf: Super Rush, you might be curious as to which characters are the best in the game.

